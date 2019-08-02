|
March 16, 1924 - July 16, 2019 Dr. Bill Trumbull passed away on July 16, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Portland, Oregon, Bill was the oldest of 3 children of Harold and Emma Trumbull. Dr. Trumbull spent his formative years in Vallejo, California, with many summers spent at his grandmother's ranch in the Sierra foothill town of Sonora, California. He graduated from Vallejo High School in the early 1940s where he played basketball and tennis, and acquired an interest in photography and music. He started college at St. Mary's (finishing at UC Berkeley), but WW II intervened and he enlisted in the Navy serving in the Pacific as a photographer's mate in the Marshall Islands and at Okinawa. On a brief shore leave in Los Angeles he met Elizabeth Ludwig, marrying her shortly before starting medical school at New York University, graduating in 1951. After medical school, he started his training as a surgeon at LA County Harbor Hospital and at UCLA Medical Center from 1951 to 1958. He started his private surgical practice together with a staff appointment at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, in 1958 and continued with both until his "retirement" in 1988. Along with his duties at St. John's and his private practice, he found the time to be a an Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at UCLA Medical School from 1964 to the early 1990s. He enjoyed teaching and he must have had an impact on his students as several remarked to family members over the years that they were "Trumbull trained men." Finally retiring in the early 1990s, Dr. Trumbull enjoyed spending his time traveling with his beloved wife Betty, particularly to their favorite location, the Alisal, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and tooting his trombone in the West Side Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Trumbull was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty, and is survived by his children, Bruce (Lindsay), Jon (Joan), Bradley (Tony) and Noelle, and 6 grandchildren. He leaves us with his skill as a physician, teacher, father, and friend. He will be remembered by all. Services were private.
