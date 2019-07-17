July 16, 1931 - July 15, 2019 William (Bill) Slater left us July 15th after a long illness, with his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn, by his side. Bill was a professor at UCLA since 1959, in the area of high energy physics. He loved music and was an accomplished organist, playing most of the organ works of Bach, his favorite composer. Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sister, Ann Kindig and her husband Bob; his daughters, Suzanne (Steve) Bohlson and Rebecca (Andreas) Haberstroh; daughter-in-law Erin Bratcher, and his grandchildren Adam, Andy, Clare, Danny, Granite, and Peter. The family thanks VITAS hospice care for the compassionate care they offered Bill and his family in the difficult last months of his life. We believe that Bill is now united with his beloved son, David – both liberated from the earthly existence that became an ever heavier burden. Godspeed, Bill! No public services are planned and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to: UCLA Physics Department, 405 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 17, 2019