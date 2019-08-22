|
William Edward Wilkins, devoted husband, father, and public servant, died on August 7th, 2019. Born February 11th, 1945 in Greenville, North Carolina, to Poppy Wilkins and Willie Wilkins, Bill was raised in a loving home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with his younger sister and brother. Bill was drafted to the United States Army to serve during the Vietnam War. He returned to the states and pursued his BA and MPA from California State University, Dominguez Hills. A few years after moving to Los Angeles, Bill met and married Gertrude Jones Wilkins, the love of his life, whom he was married to for 45 years. They raised three beautiful children, Adrienne Michelle Cobb (Andrew), Brandon Chase Wilkins, and Samantha Ashley Wilkins. A proud father, Bill was the backbone of his family and a constant source of comfort and compassion. Dedicated to his work, Bill was the Executive Director for the Berkeley Housing Authority, HUD Public Housing Director, Chicago Hub, and the Housing Director of the City of Oxnard, amongst other posts. Following his passion for public service, Bill was a volunteer with the First Tee Program in Ventura County, a golf program mentoring youth. An avid golfer, Bill was also a member of the Pro Duffers. An intellectually bent man, Bill loved reading, photography, and traveling with his family. mOne could fill a page with accolades befitting of Bill – generous, handsome, loving, thoughtful, and onward – he was the most reliable and honorable man to those blessed to know him and love him. Bill is survived by his wife, Gertrude; his children, Adrienne, Brandon, and Samantha; his grandchildren, Jadin, Javanni, Ahbree Ann, AJ, Chase, and Nevaeh; his sister Bobby Pearl Foote-Wilkins; his brother Michael Wilkins; and a host of cousins and close friends. Memorial services will be at Easter Hill Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd., Richmond, California on Thursday, August 29th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gall Bladder Cancer Research are encouraged.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 22, 2019