William Everyn Nies passed away on January 10th at the age of 80 after brief period on hospice. Born in Los Angeles, Bill graduated with a law degree from USC where he worked in estate planning for many years. Bill is survived by his wife Linda of 35 years. Previous wife Michelle, daughters Kimberly, Melinda, step son Brent and four grand children. Memorial contribution can be sent to Swim with Mike c/o Ron Orr USC Heritage Hall 203B 3501 Watt Way Los Angeles 90089-0602
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019