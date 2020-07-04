June 17, 1946 - June 24, 2020 Bill passed away on June 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in the Chicago suburbs, Bill was a producer and production executive in the film and television business for 50 years. Known for his kindness, calm demeanor, expertise, and mentorship, he was a true gentleman and mensch.A loving husband and father, he is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years Betsy, sons Adam (Ruth Madievsky) & Benjamin, nephews Bob Kruger and Dan Bisno, nieces Betsy Kruger and Emily Bisno, brother-in-law Peter (Karen) Bisno, sister-in-law Nancy Bisno, and mother-in-law Ann Bisno.The family requests donations in his memory be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/BillPhillips
or the Robert David Lazarus Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Education and Support Group Fund at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.