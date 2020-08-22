February 13, 1937 - August 3, 2020 On August 3, 2020, the Honorable William Fredrick Rylaarsdam (Ret.) (born Willem Frederik Rijlaarsdam) passed away peacefully at his home in Rancho Santa Margarita. There is but one word to define this great man: courageous. He was courageous when he survived the Nazi invasion of his hometown of Hoofddorp, The Netherlands. He was courageous when he watched his family defy the Nazi occupation and the confiscation of his father's trucking business, his town's food supply, and his school. He was courageous when he immigrated to America, and when he established a long and celebrated legal career. Justice Rylaarsdam immigrated with his family to the United States when he was 16, and he was the only family member who spoke English. He started out picking peaches in Modesto, California, with his father to earn a living during their first summer in America. While still 16, he enrolled at Modesto Junior College without a high school diploma, took a job at The Sacramento Bee, and subsequently enrolled at UC Berkeley. At the age of 20, he married Janice E. Veneman of Modesto, California, unsure of their future. He was courageous when he and Jan moved to Los Angeles, California, to begin a new life together and start a family. Looking for an intellectual challenge and to help his career, he enrolled in the night program at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and graduated first in his class. His courage, experiences, and passion for fairness and self-reliance were the foundations of his dedication to the law that continued throughout his lifetime.Justice Rylaarsdam's legal career began at the law firm of Cummins & Welsh in Los Angeles, where he began as a clerk while in law school and rose quickly to become a partner. During the 1970s and early 1980s, he lived with his family in Pasadena. He was a partner with Breidenbach, Swainston, Yokaitis & Crispo and a member of the Pasadena Planning Commission. In 1982, he relocated to Irvine and opened the firm's Newport Beach office. From 1985 until his retirement in 2016, Justice Rylaarsdam served on the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Orange County Superior Court, and as an associate justice and acting presiding justice of the California 4th District Court of Appeal, Division 3. In 1998 he earned a Master of Laws from the University of Virginia. During his legal career, he was an adjunct professor at Loyola, a member of its Board of Directors, and a member of its Grand Alumni Society. He was awarded its Distinguished Jurist Award in 2000 and its Orange County Distinguished Alumnus of the Year in 2006. During his legal career, he authored numerous appellate opinions and legal articles and wrote for and was the managing editor of the Rutter Group's California Practice Guide: Civil Procedure Before Trial and authored its California Practice Guide: Statutes of Limitations. In addition to his many professional awards and accolades, the Netherland American Foundation awarded him its Dutch American Heritage Award in 2014. In his retirement, he served as an arbitrator through Judicate West.Justice Rylaarsdam deeply understood and respected our U.S. Constitution and the guardrails brilliantly established by our founding fathers. He understood that without the rule of law, what happened in so many other countries, including his homeland, could happen in his adopted home. He understood that the law is to be honored, to be cherished, to be valued as one would a precious child. Throughout his career, he never lost sight of the value of those around him, and the value of being a teacher and mentor to law students and young lawyers. He also understood the value of being an immigrant who was blessed to live in the United States and become its citizen. He believed that opportunities abound here and everyone has a chance to succeed and prosper if they have the desire and willingness to put in hard work. His courage in life, his willingness to mentor others, and his desire to keep learning provide a shining light for others to follow.William Fredrick Rylaarsdam is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Mary Jane, Jennifer (Vischer), and Daniel; his seven grandchildren, Jack, Julian, William, Thomas, Margaret, Mary, and Willem; and sisters Nelleke (Vander Veen) and Alice (Beuving). His first wife of almost 60 years, Jan, and his third daughter, Alice Jean, predeceased him. His son, Daniel, and grandson Julian have followed in his steps by attending Loyola.A future memorial service is being planned and, due to the current circumstances, will be by invitation only. A Loyola Law School scholarship in his name will be created; contributions may be made to the scholarship in lieu of flowers once it is established.



