October 4, 1939 - June 28, 2020 EL SEGUNDO, CA: June 30, 2020 // Bill Field, co-founder and proprietor of Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo, died on Sunday, June 28th of natural causes in his Los Angeles home at the age of 80. Field had been in declining health due to prostate cancer and a stroke. With fellow musician William Coffman, Field launched Old Town Music Hall as a music and movie venue in 1968. Both partners played the Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Pipe Organ, an enormous wind-powered instrument built in 1925 to provide musical accompaniment for silent movies. Operating as a non-profit 501(c)(3), Old Town Music Hall presents early Twentieth Century music and films. At each show, audiences experience a pipe organ medley followed by a sing-along, short comedy and a feature film. Sundays usually feature live concerts of popular music, jazz and ragtime. Old Town Music Hall is known all over the world. It is housed in a 1921 silent movie theater. In 1968, Field and Coffman rented the theater, renovated it to emulate the spectacle of grand movie palaces, and installed the pipe organ which they purchased from its original home in the Fox West Coast Movie theater in Long Beach, CA. It took the duo a year to install it. Over the years, Old Town Music Hall has become a cultural landmark and beloved Los Angeles institution. Before his passing, Field ensured that Old Town Music Hall would remain intact and thriving in the hands of younger generations he mentored. William Charles Field was born in Los Angeles on October 4, 1939, one of four children, two boys and two girls. His father was William Thomas Field, chief electrician for the Los Angeles Unified School District; his mother was Gertrude Sara Hopkins, a secretary for the Los Angeles Unified School District. Field attended Catholic schools through high school. As a pre-teen, Bill got his start at the Los Angeles Theater, a movie palace in downtown Los Angeles, playing the organ for audiences before the shows started. Throughout his career he played at many churches and venues throughout Southern California, including the Paramount Iceland ice skating rink, in Paramount, CA. He began to play the organ for churches and other venues in the Los Angeles area. Field and Coffman decided to establish Old Town Music Hall as a venue for audiences to enjoy pipe organ music, and as a theater to re-create the early American tradition of spending an afternoon or evening at the movies in the 1920s or 1930s. Field was a well-known fixture in theater organ societies around the world. He is survived by his two sisters, his innumerable colleagues and friends, and his longtime partner, Danny Tokusato. In addition to Bill's dedication to preserving and presenting classic movies and music, Bill mentored many young artists and volunteers at Old Town Music Hall. He will be remembered for his humor and generosity. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Green Hills Memorial Park in Palos Verdes. A virtual service on the internet is planned. Donations in his memory may be made to the non-profit Old Town Music Hall through the website: www.OldTownMusicHall.org
