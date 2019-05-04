Resources More Obituaries for William Bowermaster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Franklyn Bowermaster

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 26, 1922 - April 26, 2019 William Franklyn Bowermaster died on April 26, 2019 after a short illness.Bill was born in Independence, Kansas January 26, 1922 to Homer and Grace Bowermaster, their family of six living in southeast Kansas. He attended St. Andrews Catholic Grammar School, then high school, and one year of community college before enlisting in the Army Air Corp, earning the rank of staff sergeant for base intelligence. Mustered out in 1946, he reunited with his wife, Greta, whom he had married in May of 1943, and their first child, John. Soon after his return to Kansas, Bill and Greta drove west, landing in Lynwood, California, before moving to South Gate, then Compton and eventually Downey, where they lived for many years before retiring to Orange County 27 years ago. Bill worked for the Aetna Insurance Agency and another insurance company before buying a small insurance agency in Gardena, which eventually moved to Downey. Bill, along with running his agency, sought new business opportunities in apartment construction, restaurants, and manufacturing. The well-worn phrase "self-made man" actually fits this man. A person committed to his Catholic faith and service to others, Bill was an active leader in Rotary International where he served as District Governor, Chairman of "Give of Yourself Organ Donation" program, and International Ambassador for "Polio Plus." In 2009, he received Orange County Council, Boy Scouts of America "Men of Character" Award. His affiliations are too numerous to mention, but notable are the 10-20 Club in Downey, Knights of Malta, and Legatus Ambassadors for Christ in Orange County. He was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and San Francisco Solano parishes. Among his recent service projects, Bill most focused on at-risk youth and the reintegration of released felons into society. As noted by a Rand Corporation associate, Bill was a "champion" for prisoner reintegration through education. Throughout his long life, Bill lived according to three primary principles, all interrelated: faith, family, and friends. His approach to life was simple – be loyal, be confident, be honest, love what you do, and stay true to oneself. His wife Greta, his daughter Gretchan, and sons John and Michael survive him, along with 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.His "dance partner" and "true friend," Greta, and he would have celebrated their 76 wedding anniversary this May 10.Vigil on May 5 at 7pm at St. Timothy Church, 29102 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677Funeral Mass Monday May 6 at 10am followed by reception at St. Timothy 29102 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677Private family cemetery service.Charity donation:In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Bill's project:10-20 Club Inc.8221 E. 3rd StreetDowney, CA This club supports "youths helping themselves." Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries