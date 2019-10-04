|
July 17, 1926 - October 1, 2019 Bill was born in Ponca City, OK. He later moved to San Diego with his parents Gladys and Ernest. Bill graduated from San Diego High School. He went onto Woodbury College where he earned a bachelor of science with a major in interior design. He later went on to set up a successful interior design business in West Hollywood under the name Lane McCook. He is survived by his partner Robert of 13 years. Service for Bill will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park, San Diego, on October 9th from 10 to 11:30 AM. All are welcome.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 4, 2019