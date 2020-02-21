|
|
April 13, 1932 - February 17, 2020 It is with great sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of the beloved retired Malibu High School woodshop instructor, Mr. William G Poole. William spent over 55 years in the Santa Monica-Malibu School District, teaching his love and knowledge of woodworking. Prior to that, he spent his time as a lifeguard on various beaches up and down the SoCal coastline, running into many precarious situations which he retold with great enthusiasm. William was a kind, generous and witty man. Oftentimes known as the "Gentle Giant" with his huge hands and broad shoulders. William was a man you could count on and the legacy he leaves behind is evident to that. He carried a mischievous grin and a twinkle in his eye when he would speak about his soulmate and wife of nearly 20 years. He was her rock and she was the love of his life! The love they shared for each other was something wonderful. William will truly be missed by all who had the great honor of knowing him and witnessing the true gentleman that he was. William was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar and Helen Poole, his brother and best friend, Mr. Eugene Poole and his first wife, Bea. William is survived by his lovely wife and forever soulmate, Cheryl Jordan and her 3 kids, Bryan, Cheryl and Darren Bybee. His 2 grandchildren, Dillan and Mason Bybee, his 3 children from a previous marriage, William Jr., Bonnie, and Bryn Poole and the extended family. Until we meet again!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 21, 2020