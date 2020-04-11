Home

William G. "Bill" Wells, 88, passed away in Los Angeles, CA, on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born in Libertyville, Illinois, to the late Aubrey and Mary Wells. He graduated and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Illinois. He became a member of the Illinois, California and Wisconsin Bar Associations. Bill was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and expert marksman. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, and loved the Northwoods and wildlife of Northern Wisconsin. He was an entrepreneur, Attorney and was the President of the Miramar Sheraton Hotel in Santa Monica, CA. Surviving are his wife, Sheila (née Bittman) Wells, 2 daughters Dr. Pamela (Dr. Scott) Wells-Worman and Catherine E. Wells; and his sister Nancy (née Wells) Ypma, one granddaughter Caroline Worman, and dear friend Eisuke "Ace" Kutsuna. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary in 1991, and father Aubrey in 1999. A funeral is pending at the Burnett-Dane Funeral home, 120 W. Park Ave., Libertyville, Illinois, with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 11, 2020
