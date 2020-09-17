December 25, 1935 - August 26, 2020 William G. Karm, Jr., was born on December 25, 1935 (yes, a Christmas baby) in Michigan City, Indiana. Bill became very independent as a young child. His mother, Josephine, died of pneumonia when he was three, and his father was a long-haul trucker, so he and his younger sister, Barbara, spent time with their Aunt and Uncle and their 5 children. After a few years, his father married Juliet (Borane) and bought a small grocery store. Bill worked the penny candy counter and thus began what turned out to be a long career as a salesman.Bill attended Elston Junior and Senior High Schools in Michigan City and graduated in 1954. He was planning on enlisting in the U.S. Army, but found a job where he worked 60-70 hours per week. By January, he had saved enough money to attend Indiana University and study economics. He was an active fraternity brother at Alpha Tau Omega, where he served as President for one year. He was also selected to be Cadet Colonel of his Air Force Reserve unit in his last year of college. Bill earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant and served as a Hospital and Research Administrator. Upon completion of duty he returned to Seattle, WA, with a decision to make about where to live. He could return to Indiana or explore California, where many of the people he served with called home. After a couple of restless nights, he decided to try California. Bill bought a used car and left for San Francisco. It was 1962 and San Francisco was very exciting with places like the "Hungry I" and the "Purple Onion" and many wonderful jazz clubs. He told of how he "fell in love" with the city and lived there for 3 years before he changed jobs and accepted a position as a salesman for American Hospital Supply. While he was in Chicago for a training program, he attended a fraternity party and met his future wife, Carol Crowley. After a brief courtship, and meeting each other's parents, they decided to get married. Their honeymoon was a cross-country drive back to California to set up an apartment in Glendale. Eventually they moved to Pasadena, CA, and called it home for the next 25 years. Their three children, Kendall, Whitney and Seth, enjoyed childhood on Madre Street.Once the children had grown and started their own lives, Bill and Carol moved to Santa Monica where they lived for five years of vacation-like living at the beach. They decided to move to Westlake Village, CA, until Carol passed away in June of 2018. Bill moved back to Pasadena where he enjoyed reuniting with former friends, sharing his written stories, going to the movies, the opera and the symphony, and watching his grandkids' games. He passed away on August 26, 2020. He will be deeply missed by his three children Kendall (Ken) Egan, Whitney (Brad) DeJardin and Seth (Shannon) Karm and his 10 grandchildren Dana, Rachel, Brett and Troy Egan, Ellis, Riley, Peyton and Buck DeJardin and Stella and Quinn Karm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support Feeding America in his honor.



