December 7, 1925 - October 2, 2020 "My true passion is helping young people grow into productive and compassionate leaders, particularly those who have had poor or absent male role models in their lives." – Dr. William H. HaylingIt is with great regret that we inform you that Dr. William H. Hayling, one of the original visionaries and industry leaders that met in New York City to develop the concept of the "100 Black Men", passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 94. He pioneered the formation of both the New Jersey and Los Angeles chapters and was pivotal in bringing the various 100 Black Men organizations under the single banner of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. Dr. William H. Hayling served as the 1st National President of our illustrious organization from 1986-1990.Official Obituary:Dr. William Hartley Hayling, esteemed physician and community leader, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 94.Dr. Hayling was born in Trenton, N.J., December 7, 1925. His father, a physician, died in 1939, but his legacy of caring for families inspired William (Bill) to enter medicine. At age 17, he was admitted to Boston University, where he majored in pre-medicine while playing both Varsity baseball and basketball. At the age of 19, Dr. Hayling gained admission to Howard University College of Medicine. Upon graduating from Howard, Dr. Hayling completed an internship at Harlem Hospital in New York and began a residency in obstetrics. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a captain and served as a battlefield surgeon with a MASH unit in Korea, earning a Bronze Star. Upon returning to New York, he completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.He closed his private practice in Newark, NJ, after 38 years and he relocated to Los Angeles, CA where he became chief of ambulatory obstetrics and gynecology at Martin Luther King, Jr. Hospital. From 1981 until 1998, he was a faculty member at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. After 17 years, he retired from King/Drew, but continued the care of patients at a family medical clinic in Lynwood, Calif. A Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) and of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Hayling delivered more than 8,000 babies while providing maternal care for thousands of women over the course of his 55-year medical career.In addition to caring for underprivileged women, Dr. Hayling's passion was the mentoring and development of youth, which was evident in his work with The 100 Black Men of America and 100 Black Men of Los Angeles. He was an avid mentor who also volunteered with Mentoring Today for Tomorrow, an after-school program for young people ages 9 through 18, in California's Riverside County. Dr. Hayling is survived by his wife, Carolyn Mitchem Hayling, his two daughters, Pamela Hayling Hoffman (Dr. Joseph I. Hoffman, Jr.) and Patricia Hayling Price (Dr. Thomas Price), nephew Dr. Leslie Hayling, Jr., grandchildren, Kristen Hoffman Ajaegbu (Davis Ajaegbu), Kara Hoffman Lowery (Jelani Lowery), Thomas Hayling Price, Hilary Price, brother-in-law Alva Mitchem, sister-in-law, Lila Rideau , niece Apryl Rideau and grand-nephew, Sage Correa.Donations may be made in his honor to the Young Black Scholars Program of the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles, Inc. (www.100bmla.net
