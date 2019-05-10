|
|
October 20, 1931 - April 25, 2019 William Herbert Mattingly, 87, died April 24, 2019, at PIH Health Hospital in Whittier, CA. William was born October 20, 1931 in Louisville, KY, to parents Mary and Herbert Mattingly. He is survived by wife, Ruth Evelyn Mattingly of La Habra Heights, CA; daughters, Dianne Mattingly of Whittier, CA, and Catherine Hawkins of Chattanooga, TN; and son, David of Carlsbad, CA. A memorial service will be held at noon, May 18th at St. John Vianney Church, Hacienda Heights, CA. Read full obit at www.whiteemerson.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 10 to May 12, 2019