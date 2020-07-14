November 12, 1950 - July 8, 2020 Hannigan, William M., "Bill", age 69 of Long Beach, California passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a yearlong warrior's battle with an aggressive brain tumor, surrounded by his younger sisters. Bill was born on November 12, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late John and Betty (Farley) Hannigan. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Laura, his nephew, Mark Hannigan, and his brother in law, Jim Adamonis. Survived by siblings Connie Adamonis, Jack (Vickie), Terry (Peg), Tim (Meda), Chris Maloney, and Michele; many nieces and nephews, and longtime companion Susan. Bill received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master's degree from Arizona State University. For the last 25 years, Bill was employed by Square H Brands as the Chief Financial Officer. A proud California transplant, Bill enjoyed all the activities that the West Coast provided. His love of animals less fortunate was realized as he and his sister, Michele, rescued many elderly cats and dogs throughout his over 40 years in California.A private Memorial at Sea will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A Mass to celebrate Bill's life will take place in October, 2020 in Philadelphia with internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr John Yu, Dr Jethro Hu, Dr Milan Sheth, and the team at MD Anderson for their unrivaled expertise, resolute guidance, and unrelenting compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders
, The National Brain Tumor Society, or a charity of your choosing.For those so inclined, the family will participate in the Race for Hope Philadelphia, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society; a 5K run, 2.5 K walk. To register or donate, please go to Race for Hope Philadelphia, under Team Hunnel.