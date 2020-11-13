November 4, 1937 - November 4, 2020 Please join us in remembering William (Bill) Harold Brogger, loving husband, father, grandfather, and good friend, who passed away on Wednesday, November 4th at the age of 83. Bill was born on November 4, 1937 in San Francisco, CA and during his lifetime lived in Los Angeles, San Ramon, Pleasant Hill, Chicago and Manhattan Beach.Bill is survived by his wife Sharon Brogger, with whom he shared homes in Manhattan Beach, CA and Chicago. He is survived by his two adult sons Eric Brogger of San Ramon, CA and Kurt Brogger of Fremont, CA, and was Stepparent to Grant Mikkelsen and Tiffany & Rocco Sapienza. Bill was a proud Grandfather to Erika Brogger of Concord, CA and of Emerson and Cameron Sapienza of Chicago, Il.Bill is also survived by close family relatives and served as the head of the Brogger family along with his beloved late brother, Fred Brogger.Bill attended the University of Santa Barbara, and early in his life enjoyed a brief acting career and can be seen in episodes of Rawhide. Bill is best known for his long and distinguished career with Avery Dennison. He built many business friendships in his 40 year career in office products. Bill and Sharon shared a love of travel and enjoyed their retirement years exploring the world together. Bill's family ask that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society
, or other favored cancer organization.