Obituary Condolences Flowers April 8, 1921 - February 18, 2019 William Hashimoto, 97, a longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away on Monday, February 18 in Walnut Creek after a short illness. Bill was born on April 8, 1921, in Sacramento to Juichi and Chiyoko Hashimoto. He grew up on their family farm near Winton in Merced County. Bill attended Livingston High School and matriculated at the University of California at Berkeley, majoring in civil engineering. Bill was a junior at Cal when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Bill's family was evacuated after Executive Order 9066 was issued, and was sent into the Merced Assembly Center and later to Granada War Relocation Center in southeast Colorado. From Granada, Bill applied to the University of Nebraska and completed his degree in civil engineering in 1943. He returned to California to employment with the California Division of Highways. In 1950 he married Fuyuko Matsumura of Dominguez Hills and settled in Pasadena to raise a family. Bill rose through the ranks of the Division of Highways; he served as supervising transportation engineer to design portions of Interstate 5 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. He ultimately served as Deputy District Director for the San Francisco area, retiring in 1985. In retirement Bill became active in bonsai horticulture. He co-founded the Bay Area Bonsai Associates, and helped organize the Golden State Bonsai Federation, serving as president. He served as California representative and director of the National Bonsai Federation and raised funds for the American Bonsai Pavilion at the National Arboretum. Bill was also an avid fisherman, backpacking into the Sierra Nevada in search of trout, boating in coastal Alaska for salmon, and deep sea fishing out of San Diego for tuna. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Fuyuko. He is survived by his son Philip (Heather) of Yorba Linda, a structural engineer, and son Lewis (Katherine) of Pasadena, a management consultant. He is also survived by his siblings Sumiko Iwasaki of Pasadena, Ben, and Noboru, and five grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice East Bay or Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 10, 2019