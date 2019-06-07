June 10, 1928 - May 1, 2019 Patterson, William Hill, 90 years old, gently passed away on May 1, 2019. He is survived by his much-loved wife of 67 years, Susan Barrows Patterson; his three children, William B. Patterson (Kaye), Lyman B. Patterson (Linda) and Susan P. Pitcher (Scott); and his grandchildren, Marie Patterson (Darby) and Mark Patterson. He is also survived by his brother Robert S. Patterson (Anne) and many nieces and nephews. Bill Patterson was born and raised in California, served his country and fought in the Korean War and returned to his home state to grow a career of over 30 years in the banking industry. He held several executive positions rounding out his experience with independent banks. He strongly believed in education and was a graduate of Claremont McKenna College, Investment Banker's Institute Wharton College and the Advanced Management program at Claremont Graduate School.Doing what was right was one of his guiding principals and he was deeply involved in philanthropy. He served as Chairman of the Board of the in Los Angeles, as a Trustee at Claremont McKenna College and as Assistant Treasurer of the Performing Arts Council of Los Angeles.With his family, Bill enjoyed the outdoor life and especially the beach. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the challenge of building a dune buggy with his kids to explore the backroads of Baja California. In his retirement, Bill & Susie traveled the world and had many rich experiences. He lived a very full and loving life and will be greatly missed.Private services will be held on June 17th. In lieu of flowers, please send donation checks in Bill's memory written to the Keck School of Medicine of USC, Attn: Alzheimer's Research and addressed to the Development Office, University of Southern California, 2025 Zonal Avenue, MC 0671, Los Angeles, CA 90033. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 7 to June 10, 2019