May 8, 1927 - February 11, 2020 Loving husband, father and longtime friend to many, Bill Divine passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Born in London to William and Patience Divine, Bill's teen years were profoundly impacted by the war and the early death of his mother. After joining the British Army, where he earned the rank of Sergeant Major, and receiving his education at Wandsworth Polytechnic, he left England for the US, via Canada. With little more than his fortitude, strong work ethic and the optimism that generated a long and productive career, Bill made sunny, Southern California his home. A longtime resident of Altadena, the local businessman/entrepreneur was well-known in the Pasadena area for his design and manufacturing small business, MecLab, and his second company Microstamp. He never stopped working, creating or solving problems with his highly detailed mechanical designs rendered at the chalk board, drafting table, cocktail napkin or kitchen counter. Part of Pasadena's booming space exploration community of the '60s and '70s, one of his career highlights was his contribution to NASA's Pioneer Venus program as an independent contractor for Hughes Aircraft and attending the launch of the Multi-Probe in 1978. He also designed and manufactured scientific instruments for the intraocular research industry and developed a line of micro-identification instruments with broad appeal over many industries. He held several patents and called himself a tool-maker. A longtime member of Los Angeles Live Steamers, Bill built magnificent small-scale steam trains that he ran at Griffith Park with a host of friends with similar passions that became extended family. He was known for his precise and skilled design and manufacturing of complex scientific instruments, artistic talent, generosity beyond measure, sharp wit, and most importantly his value of long-term friendships, his family, and especially his fabulous wife Charline, who passed away far too soon, in 2001. We will miss him, dearly. Cheers, Dad!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 22, 2020