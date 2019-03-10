Passed away on December 30, 2018 at the age of 75. Will was born in Raleigh, North Carolina to parents, William Jennings Jordan, Sr. and Helen Hinnant Jordan and grew up in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his sister, Sophronia (Leigh) Stafford. Will was an avid tennis player competing statewide, enjoyed playing baseball, was an Eagle Scout, and received his undergraduate degree at Duke University and master's degree at the University of North Carolina in math and computer science, remaining a lifelong fan of the Blue Devils. Upon graduation Will moved to Santa Monica, California accepting a position with UCLA as part of the team with IBM, Stanford and Harvard to develop the Internet, and remained at UCLA in the Department of Academic Computing until his retirement in 1998. After moving to Santa Monica Will met and married Robin Walsh and the two enjoyed 39 wonderful years together. Will was a loving husband and best friend, and will be remembered for his kindness, intellect, incredible sense of humor, infectious smile and special sparkle in his eyes. While in Santa Monica Will was a highly competitive racquetball player, enjoyed running and later taking long walks through the neighborhood, and loved to read, retaining everything he read and heard, amazing Robin always. He is survived by Robin; his niece and nephew, Lisa Sunderlin and Jim Stafford in Virginia; stepmother Mildred Jordan and a large extended family in North Carolina. Donations may be made to The People Concern, 1453 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Please designate: Santa Monica Homeless Programs c/o The People Concern. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary