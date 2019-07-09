January 31, 1934 - June 17, 2019 Dr. William Joseph Dowling, Jr., a longtime Santa Monica resident, passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born January 31, 1934 in New York, New York, to Veronica and William Dowling, Sr. A lover of baseball and aviation, Dr. Dowling played baseball for Carroll College in Helena, Montana. After graduation, he attended medical school at Creighton University. Before starting a private medical practice in Santa Monica, he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a Federal Aviation Administration Examiner. Following his tenure in the Air Force, he joined the Santa Monica Medical and Surgical Group, working as a General Practitioner for 35 years. In 2002, UCLA acquired the practice, appointing Dr. Dowling a Professor of Medicine. Around that time he discovered a deep rooted passion for golf, and continued to work under the UCLA banner until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Shirley Dowling, his children Theresa Dowling-Liekhus, Joseph Dowling, Patrick Dowling, Kathleen Dowling Jendro, Maria Kemmler, Tim Dowling, Maureen Pollack, and his 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Monica Catholic Church on Friday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019