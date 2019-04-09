September 16, 1948 - March 24, 2019 William "Bill" Joseph Michiels passed away on March 24th, 2019 at the age of 70. He passed peacefully in Seattle surrounded by family after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease. Bill was born in Shanghai, China, and grew up in Southern California. He was a proud alumnus of Claremont McKenna College, the London School of Economics, and the Wharton Business School. He had a long successful career in Los Angeles as a Partner at Coopers & Lybrand and later with Freeman & Mills. After he retired, he moved to Seattle to be with his children. He is survived by his two children Elizabeth and Joseph, mother Isabel, brother Steve, sister Madeline, and his two grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, always having a guitar in hand, and loving to spend time with his grandkids. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 11-2 pm in Malibu. Those interested in attending can email [email protected] for location details. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be sent to the (https://act.alz.org/). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 14, 2019