August 20, 1930 - June 4, 2020 William "Bill" Keith Guptill, loving husband and father, friend and mentor to many, passed away peacefully from natural causes at Claremont Manor on June 4, 2020. He was two months shy of his 90th birthday. Bill will be remembered for his laughter, friendship, business acumen and generalized knowledge of many subjects. Born on August 20, 1930 in Fertilla, CA to Sidney Earl Guptill and Dorthy Marie Guptill, he was raised during the Great Depression on 80-acre farm in Blythe, CA, and attended grammar school and high school in the Palo Verde Valley. His parents grew cotton and alfalfa, and as a boy he enjoyed helping out on the farm, and hunting and fishing with his brother and sisters. His strong work ethic, love of America, and concern for others were shaped by these early experiences. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, achieving rank of staff sargeant and serving as crew chief of 4-engine bomber planes. After being stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, he was honorably discharged in 1955. During his service, he became proficient at poker and used his winnings to put himself through Los Angeles State College, where he earned a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in accounting in 1958. At that time, he met Olga Bulat, a Business English teacher at West Covina High School, and they married in 1961, settling in Claremont, CA. He first worked at a CPA firm in Pomona, CA, moving on to industrial experience in accounting before co-founding a firm in 1964 in West Covina, CA with his college classmate, Ralph Parke. Their firm became known as Parke Guptill & Company, and specialized in auto dealership accounting. The firm thrived, growing from five to more than 50 employees over 25 years. Building the practice was one of Bill's greatest joys and accomplishments. He served as Managing Partner for 11 years before retiring in 1989. A natural entrepreneur, Bill founded and co-owned numerous enterprises throughout his life, particularly in his 50s and 60s. In addition to founding two used car dealerships, he also fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a new car dealership, the former Valley Pontiac GMC in El Monte, CA. Along with two friends, one a former drag racing professional, Bill invested in two major motorsports facilities, the former Orange County International Raceway in El Toro, CA, and the former Firebird International Raceway Park in Chandler, AZ. He greatly enjoyed his involvement in these businesses and the challenge of making them consistently profitable. A longstanding affiliation of which he was most proud was with the OREMOR automotive group, founded by his friend and client Richard D. ("Dick") Romero. He served for OREMOR for decades as a consultant and on the Board of Directors. When he was not working, he spent time with his family, travelled, studied investments, and made annual hunting trips to Blythe with relatives and friends. Bill loved his life, and would wish to be remembered for his "farm boy good sense," and his business accomplishments and the livelihoods created by them. He touched everyone with his laughter, good humor, and optimism. His family will forever remember him as a devoted father, husband, and grandfather and uncle. To others, he was a true friend and confidant, offering his care, time and expertise, whatever the need. Bill is survived by his wife Olga Guptill; his daughter Tanya (Guptill) Brugh and her husband Timothy C. Brugh; granddaughter Elena Grace Brugh; his sister Patricia Conner; and eight nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. A private memorial service will be planned following his cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store