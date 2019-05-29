January 13, 1943 - May 21, 2019 William Lee Hussar (AKA Bill), 76, of Whittier, CA passed away at 2:38 AM on May 21, 2019 at Park Regency Care Center in La Habra, CA, after a tough battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.He was born January 13, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Mildred and Gustav Hussar. Bill also lived in Pico Rivera and Hacienda Heights, CA. He attended and graduated from El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, CA. Bill was married in 1967 to Susan Raber. They had two daughters, Michelle Marie and Cathy Ann (Cathy was taken by sudden infant death syndrome). Susan and Bill were divorced in 1974.At the age of 18, Bill began working at his father's place of employment, McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, CA (later became The Boeing Company), where he received many awards for his accomplishments. He loved each of the positions he held at McDonnell Douglas / Boeing, and worked there for almost 50 years before he retired. He was a hard worker and held various positions including: Expeditor, Supervisor, and Flight Test Support Engineer.Bill, an expert in trivia knowledge, had many interests throughout his life, including nature, history, travel, and especially anything involving aerospace. In 1981, while working for McDonnell Douglas, he met his close partner of 38 years, Ardyce Grogan, who later also became his caregiver during the several years before he passed.Bill is survived by his partner Ardyce Grogan; his ex-wife Susan Moore; his daughter Michelle Marie; his two grandsons, who both serve as U.S. Marines, William T. G. and David T. W.; his sister Donna Hussar Marx; his niece Christine Marx Joseph; his nephew Steve Marx; and many other family members.Bill was the kind of person who was always willing to help others; always thought of the other person before himself. He was kind, intelligent and loving. He will truly be missed by many. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019