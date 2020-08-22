December 25, 1925 - August 5, 2020 Bill Bauman, Age 94, passed away peacefully at his home on September 5, 2020. Bill was born in the City of Manila in the Philippine Islands on December 25, 1925 and was raised as the only child of Henry Otto Bauman and Molly June Bauman. Bill spent his youth in the Philippine Islands where he competed high school, the later part of which he finished in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Bill then spent several years serving in the US Army before returning to the United States where he attended and graduated from Stanford University. During his time at Stanford, Bill was an active member of the DKE fraternity where he forged many close and wonderful friendships that would last a lifetime. Following Stanford, Bill attended Harvard Business School where he earned an MBA, again making great and enduring friendships with his fellow graduate students. After graduating from Harvard Business School, Bill relocated to Southern California where he embarked on what became a very successful career as a senior executive and partner at Bayly, Martin & Fay providing risk and insurance services to large corporations and municipalities. At age 30, Bill married Susan Bauman, a union and loving partnership that spanned 64 years until Susan's passing last December. Bill lived a very long and fulfilled life and will be forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bill was always long on compassion and quick to comfort or help a friend in need. He was an active member of the Valley Hunt Club, San Gabriel Country Club, and The Jonathan Club. All who knew Bill were drawn to his engaging personality, great sense of humor, intelligence, loyalty, integrity, and incomparable story telling ability. He was an avid competitor and enjoyed golf, gin rummy, and dominos. Most of all, Bill really enjoyed spending time with his friends and family who he adored. In addition to Southern California, Bill made tremendous friendships in Canada, where he and Susan spent every summer for the past 30 years at their home on Saltspring Island.Bill and Susan also enjoyed extensive travel all around the world including numerous trips to Europe, New Zealand, Africa, and Central America. Bill took great pride and joy in his family including his son Bill and granddaughters Brooke and Taylor.Bill leaves behind a legacy of devotion to family and friends, strength, honesty, intelligence, strength of character, loyalty, and perseverance. He will be missed by those close to him and those he so positively affected and influenced during his long life. Bill is survived by his son William Montgomery Bauman, and his two granddaughters, Brooke Elizabeth Bauman, and Taylor Susan Bauman. His family will forever treasure all of the incredible memories of Bill, and are eternally grateful for all of the love, devotion, and care he bestowed upon us during his lifetime.



