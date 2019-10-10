|
February 11, 1922 - October 6, 2019 William McCubbin Costley, Jr., former Los Angeles attorney-at-law and one-time congressional candidate, has died. He was 97. Costley, known by friends and family as Bill, passed away Sunday, October 6 at the La Costa Glen retirement community in San Diego, his home for the last eleven years. Costley, born in New Orleans on Feb. 11, 1922, grew up in Louisiana, but left to travel the world on a Lykes Brothers steamship when he was only 18.He returned home to attend LSU before serving in the US Army during WWII, eventually graduating from UCLA in 1947. He then moved north to attend Boalt Hall, the law school at UC Berkeley.For almost 50 years he had his own private practice in the San Fernando Valley and took on a variety of criminal and civil cases. He particularly relished litigation work. From 1953 to 1965 he partnered with the late U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Harry Pregerson; they first met as classmates at UCLA and again at UC Berkeley. Costley, like Pregerson, was a staunch Democrat.In 1954, Costley won the Democratic primary, and mounted a campaign for the 22nd Congressional District's seat in the House of Representatives with Ronald Reagan as his honorary campaign chair, but lost to the incumbent, Joe Holt (R). The district eventually flipped in 1960.While visiting one of his clients at a hospital, Costley met his wife Eleanore, a hospital administrator. They married in 1955 and raised their three children, Diane, Susan, and Brian, in Westlake Village. Eleanore passed away in 1987.Costley retired in 2000 and moved to Roseville, CA, but he continued to give legal advice for the rest of his life, dictating his suggestions to friends even when living in a nursing facility. As his family can attest, he remained sharp until the end, continuing to start each of his stories with the year in which they took place. While living at La Costa Glen, he served as the president of his building's council and drafted his memoir, "A Charmed Life," with the help of family, friends, and his dictation machine.While less mobile in his later years, the political excitement of the 2016 election and the ensuing Special Counsel investigation kept his mind occupied, and he often bet with friends on the outcome of state and federal elections.He is survived by his daughter Susan Costley Sanderson; his son Brian Costley; his brother Clive Costley; and his grandchildren Ryan Byrne, Lauren Byrne, and Lindsey Sanderson. His daughter Diane lost her battle to ALS in 2017. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the ALS Golden West Chapter.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 10, 2019