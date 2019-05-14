|
July 7, 1954 - April 24, 2019 Born in Santa Monica and raised in Pacific Palisades, William died unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 while walking his beloved dog, Blake, near his home in Century City. He was 64 years old. William is survived by siblings Cathi, Joseph, John and Maria, sisters-in-law Joan and Gabrielle, nephew Kyle, and niece Michaela. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Catherine. Remembrance, inurnment, and reception services beginning at 11:00AM, Saturday, May 18 at Holy Cross Mortuary, 5835 West Slauson Ave., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 14, 2019