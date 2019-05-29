Resources More Obituaries for William Hendricks Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Oral Hendricks

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 23, 1927 - May 18, 2019 William Oral Hendricks passed away on May 18, 2019 at age 91. He is survived by his biological daughter Cathy Jo Hendricks and his stepdaughter, Patricia Kay Kerig. He was preceded in death by his beloved younger brother David Ronald Hendricks and his partner of 43 years, Dorothy Pierson Kerig. Bill was born in Terre Haute, IN, the eldest son of Mary Doris and William Arthur Hendricks. As a young child, he moved with his family to San Jose, CA and later to Santa Monica and Alhambra, CA. Toward the end of WWII, Bill was conscripted into the Army Air Force and then deployed to the Pacific Air Command Headquarters in Tokyo. Upon release from the military, Bill turned toward educational pursuits. Although previously a high school dropout, he worked his way through college and received a BA from California State College, Los Angeles and a PhD in history from the University of Southern California. Bill initially set upon a career as a university professor, teaching at Chouinard Art Institute, CSULA, and USC. However, in the process of conducting research on the development of the Mexicali Valley, Bill sought an interview with Arnold Haskell, the President of the Colorado River Land Company, who, after reading the 15 letters of recommendation required to grant the interview, astonished Bill by offering him the position as the first Director of what would become the Sherman Foundation Library. Bill held that position for 48 years, beginning in 1965 until his full retirement in 2013, and built the library into one of the premier collections on the history of the Pacific Southwest. Bill also served on the Board of Directors and/or was a member of the California Historical Society, the Historical Society of Southern California, the Orange County Historical Society, the Newport Beach Historical Society, the Baja California Symposia, the UC Irvine Friends of the Library, the Orange Coast Community College District Foundation, the Los Angeles Corral of the Westerners, the Book Collectors of Southern California, Los Compadres con Libros, and the Zamarano Club of Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries