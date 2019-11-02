|
March 28, 1926 - October 20, 2019 William Robert Cole, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 93 in Irvine, California. Bill was born on March 28, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Warner and Esther Sheets Cole. He had two older sisters, Louise Cole Osbrink and Dorothy Cole (deceased). For 55 years, Bill was happily married to Shirley Johnson Cole, who predeceased him in June 2004. Shirley and Bill lived in San Marino, California, where they raised their three loving daughters: Susan Cole Raab (Frank), Robin Cole Porter (Bill), and Patricia Cole Chatham (Richard). Bill was the grandfather of six adoring grandchildren: Amy, William and Brian Porter and Kara, Cole and Clayton Chatham. Bill's father Warner was a prominent Baptist minister at Covenant Baptist Church in Detroit, and served for a time as President of the American Baptist Convention. Warner also was a talented musician and singer. Bill's mother Esther was an accomplished musician and pianist. His parents' Christian faith and musical talents both inspired and influenced Bill throughout his life and career. Bill's musical gifts were recognized at a very young age. He began singing in church and on the radio from the age of four, sharing his angelic, beautiful voice to the delight of many listeners. Bill attended Wheaton College in Illinois, where he met his wife Shirley, graduating in 1948 with a degree in Zoology. He financed his college education singing for WGN Radio in Chicago. When he graduated he decided to make singing his life's work. Bill and Shirley were married on October 16, 1948 in Detroit, and settled in Chicago. Bill was the tenor in the Jack Halloran Quartet, and performed on WGN Radio and various television broadcasts. Bill served as a Sergeant in the Marines from January 1952 to January 1954. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, where he assisted the Chaplain, sang on the Marine's weekly radio broadcast, and later was awarded a National Defense Medal. Bill's singing career took him to Los Angeles, and in 1957 he moved his family to San Marino, California. He was very successful working on countless records, movies, commercials, radio broadcasts, television shows and Disneyland soundtracks. Bill was in high demand for the choral sound so popular at the time and still heard on soundtracks of many classics today. Bill was dedicated to his Christian faith and was active at San Marino Community Church, where he served as a Deacon and an Elder and often sang in church. Bill and Shirley directed the weekly eighth grade youth group. He dedicated many Sunday afternoons traveling to sing on the Layman's Hour radio broadcast, as well as the Old Fashioned Revival Hour. Bill actively participated in Young Life Christian Fellowship. For many years he and his wife Shirley hosted high school students for weekly Campaigner Bible studies in their home. Always philanthropic, Bill was supportive of many charitable organizations, most notably the Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena. With the intent of improving compensation and working conditions for the artists, Bill actively participated in the work of the recording artists' unions during his singing career. He was National Treasurer of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), and also served as Vice President for the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA). While with AFTRA he was National Chairman of both the Singers Caucuses and the Wages and Working Conditions Committees. In the late 1960s and early 1970s Bill helped develop a comprehensive health care and pension plan, and fought for fair compensation for the artists as the cable TV industry developed. Bill was instrumental in the work of naming the "Grammy" Award, a reference to the gramophone, as well as the televising of the Grammy Awards show. Bill was a talented artist known by his fellow studio singers for his funny cartoons and jokes. His artistic talents ranged from painting to furniture making, wood carving, poetry and song writing. He was a good friend, and cherished his relationships with everyone in his work, church and community. As his singing career was winding down, Bill worked as a studio production engineer and as a producer for Light Records, producing many Gospel, Christian, and symphony albums. In his retirement years, Bill traveled extensively with Shirley. He developed a love of photography and chronicled their journeys in beautiful photograph albums. During those years, he volunteered his time to the Society of Singers, as well as Reading for the Blind. He prioritized family and spent much of his free time visiting his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Bill was blessed with a long and happy life, filled with love, joy, faith, adventure and song. He was a gift to all who knew him, and brought a smile to everyone he encountered. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends who cherished him dearly.
