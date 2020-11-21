January 16, 1932 - November 1, 2020 William Robert Trounson, 88, died at his Sierra Madre home on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his children and one month after the passing of his beloved wife, Marilynn. A loving and deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was also a dedicated newspaperman and a skilled, meticulous editor. He was born and grew up in San Francisco, the eldest of three children of William Leonard Trounson and Gabrielle DuChesne Trounson. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at UC Berkeley, where he and Marilynn met as students and soon married. After college and his Army service, he took his first jobs in journalism, at the Sacramento Union and then the Oroville Mercury. In 1963, he and Marilynn packed up their young family and embarked on the first of two stints of living in Japan, where he worked for four years as a news editor for Pacific Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military newspaper. Years later, after a distinguished career at the Los Angeles Times, he returned to Tokyo in 1990 to become Pacific Stars and Stripes' first civilian chief editor, overseeing courageous coverage by its journalists and providing steadying leadership after allegations of military censorship at the paper. During his 23 years as an editor at the L.A. Times, he worked in roles across the newsroom, earning the respect of reporters and editors alike for his integrity, fairness, news judgment and editing talent. He served as editor of the Opinion section, helped launch the paper's first political desk (during the 1972 presidential campaign), and worked as a senior editor on the foreign, national and business desks. In 1974-75, he and Marilynn enjoyed a year at Stanford University, where he studied Japanese history, politics, art and language on a professional journalism fellowship funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.When he retired from Stripes in 1996, the couple returned to Southern California. He volunteered at the Sierra Madre Public Library and the Los Angeles County Arboretum and spent many happy hours watching his grandchildren's sports and school events. Bob was smart, funny, kind, highly professional, ethical and generous, championing the careers and lives of the young journalists he worked with, as well as those of his children and grandchildren. Married for nearly 69 years, he and Marilynn leave a powerful legacy of accomplishment and love. His survivors include his children, Lissa, Becky and Chris; his sons-in-law, Steve and Jon; his sisters, Gayle and Marilyn, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousin and lifelong friend David in Cornwall, England. Observances will be private.



