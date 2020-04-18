|
December 5, 1942 - April 13, 2020 William Sims Myers, Jr., 77, died peacefully on the evening of April 13, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, CA, due to complications from surgery. Bill, as his friends and associates called him, was born on December 5, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Martha C. Myers and William Sims Myers. Bill hated the sticky heat of his hometown, but loved the local music, and spent much of his youth conning his way into various back-alley venues to listen to it. Bill thought of this as his real schooling, despite the general consensus then that nice young men did not belong in "those kinds of clubs." In this, Bill was ahead of the times – and always one step ahead of his mother. Bill's other passion was the movies, and he knew from a young age that he was destined for Hollywood. His path there was circuitous. After college, he traded orange juice futures in New York City, and then joined his brother-in-law's business in Houston. It was in Texas that Bill broke into the film industry, serving as Unit Production Manager on the movie "Hotwire," and subsequently moving to Los Angeles to become a screenwriter. Bill embraced the inevitable struggle with diligence and good cheer, and before long his hard work paid off with numerous development deals for features as well as a TV series. Bill was a versatile writer, as demonstrated by the two projects he was most proud of: the Doris Roberts' Alzheimer's drama, "A Time To Remember," and "Avenging Angel," a western starring Kevin Sorbo as a preacher turned bounty hunter. Both premiered on the Hallmark Channel to much acclaim. In a notoriously fickle business, Bill maintained a consistent work ethic, showing up at his desk day in and day out. He was a proud and active member of the WGA. He was also generous when it came to other writers, always willing to offer career advice as well as tough but fair notes on their works-in-progress. At the time of his death, a project very close to Bill's heart was attracting investors. Of course, Bill's legacy extends far beyond his professional accomplishments. Those who knew and loved him will most remember his kindness, his humor, and his inimitable sense of style. He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Wanda Shea of Santa Monica, CA; his sister Mary Lynn Marks and brother-in-law J. Stephen Marks of Houston, TX; niece Lisa Marks Schwarz of Sherbourn, MA; and nephew Stephen Marks of Brooklyn, NY; his wife's children Lee Shea of San Francisco, CA, and Martin F. Shea Jr. of Memphis, TN. Bill was much loved by his four step-grandchildren and five grandnieces and -nephews, who adopted him as their own. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held when circumstances allow.
