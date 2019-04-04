|
April 17, 1919 - March 27, 2019 YAMAKA, William Sakae (99) passed away on March 27, 2019 in Torrance, CA. He was a decorated veteran and POW of World War II. Predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Virginia Elizabeth Yamaka; he is survived by his daughters Sharon (Eric) Wakuzawa and Nancy (John) Rouen and stepson Duane (Linda) Pehl. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Private burial at gravesite to be held on Tuesday, April 9 at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019