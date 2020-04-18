|
October 4, 1930 - April 14, 2020 We mourn the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Sandy Louchheim, who died in his home, surrounded by family on April 14. After graduating from Yale University, Sandy joined the Navy in 1952 and married his beloved Marlene in October of that year. During their 68 years together they loved their four children, Terry (Todd) Gilman, Mark (Cathy) Louchheim, Tom (Marcia) Louchheim, and Deborah (Craig) Watson, their 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Sandy cherished his life in the Navy for 16 years, commanding two ships and retiring as Lieutenant Commander in 1968 to join his father's company, Bobrick, in North Hollywood. He became president in December 1985 and has served as Chairman of the Board since 1993. He will be remembered as a dedicated businessman who brought Bobrick into the computer age developing custom systems which became the foundation of the company's success. Sandy built Bobrick through organic growth and six acquisitions to become a leading company in a global industry. Sandy set an example for his family of how to live an ethical and moral life devoted to family, work, and philanthropy. His greatest love he saved for Marlene, his sweetheart for over seven decades. He considered Hawaii his home and that is where he found the most contentment and joy. He will be missed for his quiet presence, his wonderful sense of humor and his contributions to his community and loving devotion to family each and every day of his life. A private family burial ceremony occurred on Friday, April 17. In lieu of flowers, donations to KIPP SoCal (A to K program), Our House Grief Support Center, and the Skirball Cultural Center will be deeply appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020