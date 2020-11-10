May 22, 1947 - October 14, 2020 William Stephen Scaff died of lung cancer, surrounded by friends, in the VA hospital near Sacramento. He was born in Austin, Texas, to Dorothy and William Scaff.William graduated from Tustin High School and studied Art at Orange Coast College. He met lifelong friends, Helen and Bob Sheffer, at the Paradox Club while leading a jug band and providing artwork for posters and fliers. He spent one term at Chouinard Art School in Los Angeles before being drafted and sent to Vietnam.William was fortunate to be assigned to a photojournalism unit, where he became editor and producer of both a magazine and a yearbook. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his exceptional work. While in Vietnam, he made his own field recordings, which later became a collection called The Bong Song Blues.After 14 months he returned to Texas and earned an Arts Degree at Dallas Baptist College. There, he met his first wife, Mary McKenzie (now Cannon). They moved to Pasadena where he soon became involved with Pasadena Filmforum, now Los Angeles Filmforum, where he met his longtime friend and collaborator, Terry Cannon, who died earlier this year. At Filmforum in the 1970's and 80's, he showed some of his Super 8 films, which are currently in the Academy of Motion Pictures. In November of 2010, his films were shown at the Alternative Projections Symposium in conjunction with the Los Angeles Filmforum. In 1983 and '84 William was awarded the Western States Regional Media Arts Fellowship.He met and married his second wife, Carol Lewis, who died at the age of 31 from environmentally caused cancer.He continued his work in art, film, and journalism and in the mid-80's, he met Helen Cooper and her two daughters, and became part of their family.William was also a fantastic creole cook, giving himself the title Chef Guillaume. He loved to celebrate Mardi Gras with exciting parties.William was also the graphic artist for many projects, designing baseball card sets for Little Sun Productions. Later, for the Baseball Reliquary he created the original design for the plaques, trophies, and awards given to the inductees.William remained a dedicated artist and gardener and was in numerous shows in the communities where he lived, especially Pasadena and Nevada City. His fine art included paintings, collages, and found art assemblages. He traveled extensively to visit family, cook, and enjoy his grandniece. He was a kind, fun-natured, easy-going, gentle, non-judgmental, and incredibly loved son, brother, partner, uncle, and stepdad. William was Influential, creative, eccentric, detail-oriented, and immensely talented.William Scaff is pre-deceased by his parents and his two siblings, Suzanne (Sellers) and Lee. He is survived by his nephew, Daniel (and Candice) Sellers, grandniece Elizabeth Rose, long-time companion Helen Cooper, and stepdaughters Corina and Maya Haywood. Memorials will be planned as soon as it is deemed to be safe



