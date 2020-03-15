Home

1925 - 2020 In 1950, UCLA alum, Bill, joined Coldwell Banker Commercial. He married Lourdes Gillespie in 1956. They had 3 children before divorcing. Eventually Bill left CB to establish his own Real Estate business.Several years later he married Margaret Fay. In 1991, they relocated to Montana near Glacier Park. Bill continued his own business from the home office. Two years ago, pneumonia took a serious toll on his health. This February 22 it struck again. He was hospitalized for three days before succumbing peacefully.Bill leaves his beloved wife Margaret, and his dear sister, Nan; three wonderful children, Tom (Deirdre), Sherman Oaks; Maria (George Cotsirilos), Berkeley; John, Petersburg, Alaska; and his cherished grandchildren, Caitlin and Dylan Baird, and Teresa and Joseph Cotsirilos.Bill's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Paul II in Bigfork, Montana on March 28 at 11 AM.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 15, 2020
