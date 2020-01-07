|
|
April 27, 1928 - December 30, 2019 William Travis Morgan, former CEO of mutual fund pioneer Waddell & Reed; a Naval Aviator decorated for valor during the Korean War; and beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, left this life on December 30, 2019, passing away peacefully in the arms of his loving family, after 91 full years of life. He is survived by his wife Melody; four children – Bill Jr., Mark, Paul, and Cee-Cee – and their spouses; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother Harlan and sister Mary Beth; and by an extended network of close family members. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Church of Coronado or to the . To share remembrances of Bill and his remarkable life, go to: legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020