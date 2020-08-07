1/1
William Tyler Slaughter
William Tyler "Will" Slaughter, 30, of Hollywood, California, formerly of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, passed away 10:26 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Sherman Oaks, California unexpectedly.He was born December 20, 1989, in Norwich, Connecticut to Daniel B. and Kimberly L. Lawrence Slaughter, both whom survive of Hillsboro.In addition to his parents, surviving are sisters, Sabreina Slaughter, of Chillicothe, Ohio and Valerie (Daniel) Garth, of Aberdeen, Mississippi; a niece, Jocelyn Slaughter; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Everett and Virginia Slaughter and John and Alice Lawrence. Will served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He was assigned to Golf Company's 1-504 Parachute Infantry Regiment where he was an 88 M Truck Driver. Will served two overseas combat tours, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Bishop Wayne Bushey officiating. Burial will follow in Huntington Township cemetery with military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 142, Waverly. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-7 p.m. on Friday.His funeral service will be live streamed thru the funeral home's website, www.warefh.com. The link for the livestream can be found at the bottom of his obituary.You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
