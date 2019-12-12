|
|
August 12, 1928 - December 8, 2019 William (Bill) Ruddiman, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on December 8, 2019 at age 91. Bill was born on August 12, 1928 in Hoboken, NJ, to Daniel Ruddiman and Eva Buschmann. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and later moved to Southern California where he met his lifelong love, Terrise Mary Steenrod. They married on August 25, 1947 in Alameda, CA. They raised two sons, Daniel and Dale, and a daughter, Denise. Bill owned and operated Palmer Cleaners, a well-respected dry cleaning service located in Studio City, for more than twenty years. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and close friends. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling, movies, Dodger games, and trips to the West Valley YMCA. Despite his many passions, he appreciated nothing more than a steaming hot cup of coffee, a piece of dark chocolate (72% cocoa), and spending time with his beloved wife. A confirmed Catholic, he enjoyed going to mass at St. Cyril of Jerusalem in Encino, where he spent a short period of time as an usher. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, his mother, Eva, and his eldest son, Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Terrise; son Dale Ruddiman (Naoko) and daughter Denise Wright (Richard); grandchildren Melinda, Lisa, Ryan, Ashley and Sora; and great-grandchildren Michelle and Brooklynn. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home on East Main Street in Ventura at 12 o'clock p.m. with an interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019