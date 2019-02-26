December 21, 1937 - February 18, 2019 Bill was born in Norfolk, Nebraska, on 12/21/37 as the third of four sons to Hazel and Robert McNair. At an early age, the family relocated from Nebraska to Hollywood, CA. Bill attended Blessed Sacrament School in Hollywood and Loyola High School in Los Angeles where he graduated in June of 1956. On June 21, 1958, Bill married the love of his life, Joan Lorna McCormick. Joan and Bill met as classmates in first grade at Blessed Sacrament. Between 1959 and 1973, Joan and Bill's family grew to include four children. In 1988, after a successful real estate career that spanned the prior three decades, Bill joined Ford Motor Land Development Corporation as Vice President of the Western Region, a position he held until his retirement in 2005. Bill enjoyed his retirement years by spending his time with his family. Bill passed peacefully on 2/18/19 at the age of 81 of natural causes at his San Jose, CA, home with his family by his side. Bill was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and caring great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan, and four children, Shannon Reischl (Tom), Shelley May, Erin Sokol (Peter) and William Jr. (Kim). Bill's life was graced by 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Here on earth or from up above, this quiet, kind man with a quick wit will forever be at the helm of our loud, Irish Catholic family. Thank you for the years and memories, we miss and love you. A man of great integrity, a fierce patriot and generous person, he believed in giving back. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ( ). Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2019