June 27, 1936 - August 1, 2020 Bill Blake, the oldest son of Hayward Harrison Blake, Sr. and Charlotte Bernice Wilson, died at home in Marina del Rey, CA. His wife, Haygo, and family and friends were by his side.Bill grew up in Sacramento, CA where he became a champion tennis player. He received his BS from UCB and an MS at SF State prior to a long and satisfying teaching career at Santa Ana Community College. He loved teaching English and Writing to students, many of whom were immigrants and first-generation college students.Bill was a life-long student of consciousness. He published a book on mindfulness, titled A Creative Toolkit of Meditations, which was the basis of many classes and a practice which brought him joy and peace. He was always interested in the lives of others. He was known as a great listener, both interested and paying attention to those who received his gift of being present.He is survived by his wife Haygo, his son Raymond and daughter Marina, his brother Hayward, his sister Jane, his step sons Raffi and Saro along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held September 12th through the UU Community Church of Santa Monica. Please feel free to leave thoughts and comments on Legacy.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the UU Church of Santa Monica.