More Obituaries for William Matsuno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Yoshiaki (Sonny) Matsuno

William Yoshiaki (Sonny) Matsuno Obituary
December 1, 1939 - October 25, 2019 William (Sonny) Yoshiaki Matsuno, Pharm.D., passed on October 25th after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife (Helen) and daughters, Candace Chang and Constance Chang, siblings Alfred, Linda Parmenter (David deceased), Bruce (Rose), Diane and Cliff and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Memorial Chapel at Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier, CA, on Monday, November 18th at 11 am with burial immediately following.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11, 2019
