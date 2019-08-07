Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Ishibashi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Yoshio Ishibashi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Yoshio Ishibashi Obituary
(84) passed away on August 3, 2019 in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Emiko Ishibashi, sons, Robert, David (Susie) and Joey Ishibashi; grandchildren, Alexa, Emily, Derek, Dane, Dru, Karlo and Jody Ishibashi; siblings, Michiko Nakadiaira, Shigeo (Eiko) Ishibashi and Chizuko (Richard) Murakami; sisters-in-law, Michiko Ohye and Betty Yoshimura; also survived by many other relatives. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2:30PM to 4PM at the chapel of Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles. The family requests for casual attire. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.