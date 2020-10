Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandpa and husband, Willie Lee of Pacoima, California. If you want to pay respects, viewing at Rucker's Mortuary in Pacoima, Calif, Thurs, Oct 22, 2020, 4-6 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store