January 19, 2020 Wilma Epstein, who was known as Willy, was a woman of strong passions, enormous energy, and a huge heart-what and who she held, she held as dearly and fiercely as a mama lion. She cared deeply and selflessly about the people in her life and the world she lived in and wasn't afraid of fighting for what was right or talking truth to power-holding public officials of all stripes accountable for their failures if need be. She was a Yankees fan and lover of all things New York, a true patriot and staunch supporter of Israel. She gave to so many animal and environmental charities that she had to keep a list, left flowers at her local fire station every 9/11 and always donated to its Toys for Tots drive at Christmas, even the one just a few weeks before she passed. Willy took personal responsibility for maintaining and improving the world around her, volunteering for everything from the PTA to political campaigns to serving tirelessly on the board of her condominium complex in Encino for many, many years, which anyone who has ever done so knows is a thankless but essential task.Although Willy lived and breathed New York, she was born in New Jersey, moved to Los Angeles when she was in high school, moved back East briefly when she married, then returned to Los Angeles with her husband to start a family. After her children were grown, and she divorced, she did the insurance billing for an eye doctor in Beverly Hills until the office closed a few years ago and she was forced to retire. Before her morning commute over the hill, she power-walked and began to notice the graffiti and out-of-date signage marring her neighborhood. So she started carrying a scissors to cut down expired flyers-but never those for lost animals!-and a pad and pen so she could report the graffiti when she got home. She always checked to make sure it got cleaned up and did such a good job as a graffiti vigilante that she put herself out of business and had to start reporting stolen shopping carts.Willy died at home from pancreatic cancer lovingly attended to by her family. She is survived by her beloved children, Jaimie, Todd, and David Epstein, and her daughter-in-law, Noriko Epstein. If you feel so called, a donation to any animal or environmental charity would be a fine way to honor Willy, as would planting trees in Israel, which she did for everyone in her life who passed.



