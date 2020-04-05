|
May 6, 1932 - April 2, 2020 Wilma Barbara Gerber Selling, 87, of Arcadia, CA, died Thursday, April 2nd, peacefully in her home. Wilma was born on May 6, 1932 to Max and Sara Gerber of Springfield, MA, where she was raised with three younger brothers. Wilma's childhood was plagued with illness. She survived rheumatic fever as a child and lived with an often-debilitating digestive disorder, ulcerative colitis. Despite her physical ailments, Wilma led a very productive and full life. Wilma's childhood issues led her to nursing school after high school while she worked in Boston at Stone Webster Construction as a clerk. It was at this time she met and married Bill Selling of New York, NY. Soon after they married Bill received a job offer in California, so they made the trek out west and settled in Arcadia, CA, where they raised two daughters, Lori and Sheri. She also opened her home to her oldest grandson, Arthur, and raised him for four years in a time of need. Wilma was very involved in service and community. She served as PTA President, Girl Scout leader, cheerleading mom and spent many years volunteering for a local City of Hope chapter, Partners for Hope, fundraising thousands of dollars for cancer research. When Wilma's children were old enough, she returned to the workforce as a Ward Secretary on the orthopedic floor at Methodist Hospital in Arcadia transcribing doctors' orders until the computer age began and she decided to retire. Wilma loved to laugh! Having grown up with three younger brothers, teasing and laughter were a way of life. She loved to draw and paint and play "The Impossible Dream" on the piano. To Wilma, heaven was sitting on a beach. Laguna Beach was like a second home and she absolutely adored Hawaii. In retirement, she and Bill traveled to Hawaii many times and spent their 50th wedding anniversary on Maui with their entire family. Wilma is survived by daughters, Lori Miranda and Sheri Selling; grandsons, Arthur Zamarron and Stephen Maciel; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Layla and Ryder, along with many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, April 7th at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, Los Angeles, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The City of Hope, Duarte, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020