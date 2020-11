(9/36 to 11/20) Born and raised in Highland Park, California. Preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Virginia McCoy, and survived by her sisters, Anne and Camilla. Winnie's family as well as many friends, from on and off the tennis court, mourn her passing. An online obituary and memorial can be found at Everlasting Memorial Funeral Chapel, www.everlastingmemorialfuneralchapel.com