November 21, 2019
No words are adequate to express the sadness I feel about the death of Witold Sokołowski – scientist, author of numerous scientific publications, member of the California Institute of Technology, but above all – a wonderful man – Vice President of the Helena Modrzejewska Art and Culture Club – Advocate of Polish cultural heritage, science and art in California. It is an unimaginable loss. Adam Glapiński President of Narodowy Bank Polski
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 12, 2019