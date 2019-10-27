|
Wynne Chiemi Yonamine, age 64 passed away on October 1, 2019.Beloved wife of Bruce Satoru Yonamine; mother of Dayna (Matthew) Rosso, Erik and Adam Yonamine; sister of Michael (Abbie) and Mitchell (Ryoko) Higashi; also survived by many nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 10:00 A.M. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W 158th St, Gardena, California.The family requests "casual or Aloha attire" dress code. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2019