Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Wynne Yonamine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wynne Chiemi Yonamine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wynne Chiemi Yonamine Obituary
Wynne Chiemi Yonamine, age 64 passed away on October 1, 2019.Beloved wife of Bruce Satoru Yonamine; mother of Dayna (Matthew) Rosso, Erik and Adam Yonamine; sister of Michael (Abbie) and Mitchell (Ryoko) Higashi; also survived by many nephews and other relatives here and in Hawaii.Public Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 10:00 A.M. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W 158th St, Gardena, California.The family requests "casual or Aloha attire" dress code. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now