January 23, 2008 - August 27, 2019 Xander loved and lived his life to the fullest. He told his mom "I love you" several times a day. He loved playing baseball and wanted to work with animals. He had a smile, hug, and kind words for everyone. He is loved and deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his mother Katherine Fox. His memorial services will be held Fri, Sept. 20th at 3:30pm at 4201 Eucalyptus Ave, Chino and Sat, Sept. 21 at 4pm at 15265 Mulberry Dr, Whittier.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 15, 2019