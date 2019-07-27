Home

Yasuko Shohara

(88) passed away on June 30, 2019 in Malibu, CA. She is survived by her husband, Sei Shohara; children, Nori, Sumi (Joseph Costarella) and Craig (Kim Austin) Shohara; grandchildren, Ko and Renzo Costarella, Hannah and Sophie Shohara; siblings, Teruyo (Katsumi) Tanino and Kiyoto (Jeanette) Arakawa; siblings-in-law, Janet, Aki (Yoko) and Jessie Shohara; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at West LA Buddhist Temple, 2003 S. Corinth Ave., Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213)749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 27, 2019
